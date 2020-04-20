European Model Justyna Monde Puts Health First During Quarantine

European Model Justyna Monde (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Justyna Monde, a European model and social media influencer, shares her personal routine on staying healthy and her favorite at-home activities in a Q&A. Before COVID-19 shook the world, Monde, 26, would travel frequently, often finding herself in different cities and countries in a single month. She has been in quarantine with her family at their Dusseldorf, Germany home since the country’s quick lockdown. Germany has recorded at least 137,000 cases and less than 5,000 deaths to date. What fitness routine do you have these days, not involving a gym?

Monde: “I work out every second day. I always like to use different workout applications. One of them is FitOn, as it’s free and you have different kinds of 30-minute workouts. For example, lots of jumping. And you can lie on the ground and then you push your legs up. You can do a bicycle crunch, sit-ups, push-ups, jumping jacks and some yoga poses. Besides that, I like to dance with my hula hoop ring.” What’s your favorite healthy dish to cook? To drink?

Monde: “It’s very simple, affordable and tasty. You take a touch of garlic, butter, cut some sage and mix it with Chili-Knoblauch noodles.” “I drink one liter milk with honey every day.” “I have a very nice shake recipe of Heike & Stefan Ansahl shop in Berlin. The name is Popeye.” “Two handfuls of lamb lettuce, two handfuls of baby spinach, 300 mL water, half an avocado, piece of ginger, three leaf sage, one banana or date, one pear. Just mix it.” How many hours of sleep do you get? Do you make sure to keep electronics and other distractions far? Monde: “I usually sleep seven hours. I never turn off my phone as I always want to be available for my friends and family.”

What is your advice for online shopping, and where do you frequent most Monde: “Online shopping is the best. I even bought my lovely dog 13 years ago online. My favorite shopping websites are Vivetta for the beautiful dresses, ASOS, Zara and Zalando. Urban Outfitters is super cool as well. The best way to do it is go on Instagram, find some nice models and click on them to see what they’re wearing. I mostly follow American models but I have a few favorite models.

--Written by Monica Haider