Extramarital Affair, Paper Cutter, Fake Tears: How Meerut Man Killed Wife and Tried To Get Away With It (Watch Video)

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A Meerut man who allegedly murdered his wife with a paper cutter after she objected to his extramarital affair has been arrested, police confirmed on Saturday. The case has shocked the city - not just for the brutality of the crime but for the cold-blooded manner in which the accused tried to cover his tracks.

The victim, identified as Kausar, was found dead in a pool of blood inside her home in Lisari Gate area at around 8 am on Friday. She had been killed while asleep, her throat slit with a paper cutter. Initially, the case appeared to involve an unknown assailant.

How the Murder Unfolded

According to police, Kausar had been opposing her husband Saqib's alleged relationship with another woman for some time. The objection led to frequent and bitter disputes between the couple. On the night of the crime, Saqib allegedly waited for his wife to fall asleep before using the paper cutter to kill her.

Meerut Man Slits Wife's Throat With Paper Cutter for Objecting to His Affair

Meerut man breaks down in a dramatic, near fainting display of grief over his wife’s murder. Then got exposed as her killer hours after giving this Oscar level performance. Men. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/eBkT0W5gcd — Catty (@CatWomaniya) May 2, 2026

Accused Faked Grief, Invented Story of Unknown Attacker

After committing the murder, Saqib went to considerable lengths to mislead investigators. He fabricated a story about an unknown attacker dressed in black and staged visible grief in front of family members and police to deflect suspicion. However, his account began to unravel quickly. Inconsistencies in his statements raised red flags during initial questioning. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife’s Alleged Lover in Shalimar Bagh, Walks Into Police Station to Surrender.

As police gathered evidence and intensified their interrogation, Saqib repeatedly changed his version of events. He eventually broke down and confessed to the crime. The murder weapon was recovered based on his disclosure.

Police Reveal Accused Had Earlier Pressured Wife to End Her Life

Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale confirmed the arrest at a press briefing and outlined the full sequence of events. Police also revealed a deeply troubling detail - Saqib had previously tried to pressure Kausar into ending her own life and would allegedly provoke her on a regular basis. Bagalkote Shocker: Husband Kills Wife After Heated Argument Over Suspected Affair in Karnataka, Arrested.

Three Young Daughters Left Behind

The murder has left three young daughters without either parent - their mother dead and their father now behind bars. Saqib worked installing mobile towers during the day and drove a rickshaw at a mandi at night to support the family. The future care and upbringing of the three children now remains a matter of serious concern.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).