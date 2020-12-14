New Delhi, December 14: After observing "Bharat Bandh" on December against farm laws, the protesting farmers are holding day-long hunger strike today. As many as 32 unions of farmers have unanimously decided for holding the hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm today. Farmers have intensified their agitation as there has been no positive signal from the Centre to roll back the three farm laws enacted in September. Farmers' Protest: Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

Here Are the Latest Updates on Farmers' Protest:

Farmer leaders have sat on hunger strike wherever they are leading the protest against farm laws. Earlier, it was decided that the farmer leaders will hold the hunger strike only on the Singhu border, one of the biggest protest sites between Delhi and Haryana. Farmers' Protest: Punjab DIG Lakhminder Singh Jakhar Tenders Resignation in Support of Protesting Farmers.

"We want to wake the govt up," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said as farmer leaders started their hunger strike.

Farmers are also ready to participate in the day-long hunger strike with their leaders. "When we take our sugarcane trolleys to mills, it happens that we skip meals for 24 hours. We are prepared for fast," a protesting farmer from Lakhimpur Kheri said.

Ahead of the farmers' hunger strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with Punjab BJP leaders on Sunday in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

At the nearly 40-minute meeting at Shah's residence, the situation in Punjab and steps to tackle the protest that farmers plan to intensify in the coming days were also discussed.

Yesterday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government's door is always open for farmers and it is ready to discuss their issues.

Despite five meetings between the government and the farmers, there is no solution in sight as both sides are adamant on their points.

The protesting farmers seek the withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The government is instead ready to undertake amendments to the laws.

