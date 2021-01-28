Ghaziabad, January 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the district administrations to get all the farmers protest site on the state's borders with Delhi vacated, officials said on Thursday. The orders came two days after violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on the occasion of the Republic Day at several locations in the national capital.

The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border had been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

A senior police official wishing not to be named told IANS: "Yes, we have received orders from the government to get all the farmers protest site on the borders of the state vacated." Farmers' Protest Updates: Heavy Security Deployment at Red Fort, NH-24 Open For Traffic Movement, These Metro Stations Remain Closed.

Earlier in the day, there was heavy deployment of security personnel, comprising the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Rapid Action Force at the Ghazipur protest site. The farmers have blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway from one side since November 26 last year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in the FIR by the Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence also made a presence at the Ghazipur border, after going underground for last two days. A team of senior officials of the Ghaziabad police and administration also arrived at the Ghazipur border to apprehend him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2021 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).