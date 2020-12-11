Delhi, December 11: Two IPS officers, who were leading police force at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19. Delhi Police confirmed that a DCP and an Additional DCP have been diagnosed with the disease.

In another news, an FIR against farmers sitting on Delhi's Singhu Border red light has been lodged. The Delhi Police filed the case against the protesting farmers at Alipur police station on December 7, for not following social distancing under Pandemic Act and other sections. Farmers’ Protest Against Farm Laws: Narendra Singh Tomar Urges Agitating Farmers to Continue Talks.

A day after farmer unions opposing the new farm laws rejected the Centre’s proposals, the government on Thursday once again asked them to consider the assurances offered and said it remained open for talks whenever the unions were ready.

