New Delhi, December 1: The central government has invited farmers' organisations to discuss their grievances concerning recently enacted agriculture laws on Tuesday. The farmers have stacked up enough ration for months as they get prepared for the long haul, but one of the major problems which they face is toilets.

According to a Hindustan Times report, as there have been no facilities for toilets for them at the city's borders, they are being forced to use empty plots and agricultural fields. Some residents have also come forward to extend their help in allowing them to use their washrooms. Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Centre Invites Protesting Farmers For Talks at 3 PM Today, Singhu and Tikri Borders Remain Closed For Traffic.

The farmers here did manage to convince a local hospital to let them use the toilets, but that is not enough in comparison to the number of farmers who are protesting. Poorn Singh, a farmer from Fazilka in Punjab quoted in the report said, "While travelling to Delhi, we could find hotels and restaurants that let us use their facilities, but the options around here are limited."

The fuel station owners around the protest site have come forward to help them. However, there are residents and people living around the protest area who have been raising objection to the farmers using the grounds to relieve themselves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).