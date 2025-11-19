World Toilet Day is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm in efforts to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. According to reports, globally, 3.4 billion people lack safely managed sanitation, with 1.5 billion lacking even basic facilities like private toilets or latrines, and 419 million still practicing open defecation. The observance of World Toilet Day gives people the perfect platform to address this issue and raise awareness on the steps that governments need to take to tackle the sanitation crisis.

As we mark World Toilet Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Toilet Day and its importance.

When Is World Toilet Day 2025?

World Toilet Day 2025 will be marked on November 19. The annual observance was first celebrated in 2001, the same year the World Toilet Organization (WTO) was founded by Jack Sim. However, the United Nations declared World Toilet Day as an officially recognised holiday in 2013.

Significance of World Toilet Day

The observance of World Toilet Day is of immense importance as it helps people to understand and address the very real challenges and threats and unsafe defecation and lack of sanitisation options holds. World Toilet Day exists to inform, engage and inspire people to take action toward achieving this goal. Every year, the celebration of World Toilet Day is marked with a dedicated theme. World Toilet Day 2025 theme is "Sanitation in a changing world," with the slogan "We'll Always Need the Toilet."

The celebration is sure to help people to make more people comfortable with talking about the challenges of safe sanitisation options and highlight the role it plays in overall growth and development of the world. We hope that this World Toilet Day, you do your bit to raise awareness about the cause and educate those around you on how they can help ensure that the goal of ending open defecation and providing access to sanitation and hygiene is achieved at the earliest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).