Mumbai, October 22: What is the burning sanitiser handshake viral trend? If you have come across videos of people doing the "Fire Handshake Trend" going viral this Diwali and want to know more about it, then you have come to the right place. Notably, the "Burning Sanitiser Handshake" is a new Diwali trend which has taken social media by storm. Popularly called "Fire Handshake", the viral Diwali trend shows people performing a handshake by applying sanitiser on their hands and then lighting the hands and sharing a handshake to complete the "Viral Diwali Handshake" or "Burning Sanitiser Handshake"

What Is Burning Sanitiser Handshake Viral Trend? How Does It Work

The "Burning Sanitiser Handshake Viral Trend" is known by several names, such as "Fire Handshake Trend", "Viral Diwali Handshake", and "Viral Handshake Trend", among others. Multiple videos of the "Viral Diwali Handshake" have gone viral online. The new Diwali trend of "Burning Sanitiser Handshake" reportedly began after a few Instagram reels and YouTube shorts showing how the "Fire Handshake" is performed, set the internet on fire quite literally. The viral clips show friends or two people applying sanitisers, petrol or aerosol on their hands and lighting them on fire before exchanging a handshake. What Is the Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon Aka 'Pollution-Free' Firecracker Going Viral Before Diwali? How Safe Is It for Kids and the Environment?

Videos Show Burning Sanitiser Handshake Trend Going Viral on Social Media

Two Youths Perform Diwali Fire Handshake Trend

The shaking of hands when set on fire leads to a brief burst of flame between the palms of the people performing the viral trend. While several videos of the viral Diwali trend have gained millions of views, many creators have referred to the phenomenon as "Diwali fire handshake". The "Burning Sanitiser Handshake" trend has caught netizens' attention as the viral videos show flames appearing to burst from hands during a handshake, thereby creating what appears to be a Diwali-style spark of celebration.

Woman Suffers Burn Injuries After Performing 'Fire Handshake' Trend

Instagram User Warns Against Trying 'Diwali Fire Handshake' Trend

Is the 'Diwali Fire Handshake' Safe?

However, experts have warned against trying the viral Diwali trend, which looks impressive on camera, but can leave serious injuries on one's skin if performed without proper safety precautions. The "Fire Handshake Trend" or "Burning Sanitiser Handshake Viral Trend" can go horribly wrong, as the stunt involves highly flammable materials. The "Diwali fire handshake" can also lead to severe burns, blisters and fire accidents if the new Diwali trend is performed incorrectly. Several videos surfacing online show those attempting the stunt suffering burn injuries. It must be noted that burns sustained during such stunts are not only painful but can cause blisters, redness, and even long-term scarring. Firecracker Accident in Beed: 6-Year-Old Boy Loses Vision in One Eye After Firecracker Explodes in His Hand During Diwali Celebrations in Maharashtra.

In case one suffers a burn injury while performing the "Burning Sanitiser Handshake" trend, then he or she should cool the burn immediately, clean the skin gently, apply soothing ointments, cover it lightly and avoid popping blisters so that the injury can heal naturally. Amid the "Fire Handshake" trend taking the internet by storm, the phenomenon, which has also resulted in injuries, serves as a reminder about the thin line between fun and danger.

