New Delhi, December 1: The central government has invited farmers' organisations to discuss their grievances concerning recently enacted agriculture laws. Thousands of farmers have camped at Delhi's Nirankari ground as part of their protest against the farm laws. More farmers are expected to reach Delhi borders today. The protesting farmers have threatened to block five entry points to Delhi. As farmers continue to reach Delhi, the police have blocked two entry points and imposed restrictions on two others. Here are the latest updates on the farmers' protest. Amid Farmers' Protest, PM Narendra Modi Defends Farm Laws, Says 'Farmers Being Misled With Misinformation'.

1- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of the farmer unions for talks at 3 pm today.

2- "On November 13, we had decided we will meet on December 3, but farmers are in a mood to protest. It is cold and there is coronavirus. Hence we invite the Kisan union heads to Vigyan Bhawan on December 1 at 3 pm. We request you to leave the protest and find a solution through discussion," Narendra Singh Tomar said. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba Serves Free Food to Protesting Farmers, Gets Praise For Kind Gesture.

3- While the Centre has invited farmers' leaders for talks today, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee said they won't go until all leaders are invited.

4- "There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. The rest haven't been called by the government. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee said.

5- Delhi Police on Tuesday said the Singhu border remains shut from both sides. Traffic is diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road.

6- Tikri border is also closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara borders are open only for two-wheelers.

7- If you are travelling from Haryana to Delhi, you can enter the national capital from Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders.

8- All khaps of Haryana have unanimously decided to support the farmers' protest and will proceed towards Delhi today.

9- "We request the centre to re-consider farm laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves," Sombir Sangwan, Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

10- Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday defended farm laws and said farmers are being misled with misinformation. "The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers...The farmers are being misguided in the name of futuristic and baseless threats to their interests," PM Modi said in Varanasi.

