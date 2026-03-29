New York, March 29: Authorities in Independence have recovered five toy packages after a dangerous substance identified as fentanyl was discovered hidden inside Barbie doll packaging at a local discount retailer. Police said the affected units had been sold but were later traced and retrieved the same day, with no injuries reported.

The incident came to light after store security at Cargo Largo alerted police about a suspicious powder found inside the packaging of a doll. Officers conducted tests and confirmed the substance to be fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid. ‘Zombie Drug’ Panic After Blinkit Delivery Agent Seen Standing Motionless for 2 Hours in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

According to police, the fentanyl was not inside the dolls themselves but taped to the back of the packaging. Investigators worked with the store to identify the affected products and determined that five compromised units had been sold between March 19 and 20.

Authorities said all five packages were successfully located and recovered later the same day. Officials added that there is no indication that similar products were distributed to other retailers. 'Zombie' Drug Threat Looms Over UK: US Warns Britain of Xylazine Aka Tranq Dope Addiction That Makes People Act Like 'Zombies'.

Police have described the case as an active investigation, with efforts ongoing to determine how the substance ended up inside the packaging. No injuries or exposures have been reported so far.

Officials reassured the public that the dolls themselves were not tampered with, and the risk was limited to the concealed substance within the packaging.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been a major contributor to overdose deaths in the United States in recent years. Even very small amounts can be fatal if ingested or improperly handled. Public health experts have repeatedly warned about the risks associated with accidental exposure, especially in cases where the substance is hidden or not immediately identifiable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).