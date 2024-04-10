London, April 10: The UK has recieved a warning from the US as the powerful sedative xylazine, known on the streets as "tranq" also known as the "Zombie" drug, has infiltrated the market, posing a significant public health challenge. Originally used by veterinarians to tranquillise large animals, xylazine is now causing havoc among drug users, with its presence linked to a rising number of fatalities.

In Philadelphia, USA, the drug has already led to a crisis, with addicts suffering severe side effects, including extensive skin ulcers and respiratory depression, The Mirror reported. The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs has detected xylazine in several deaths across the UK, signalling the drug's alarming penetration into the country. 'Zombie' Drug Crisis in US: Viral Video Shows Men and Women Acting Like ‘Zombies’ on Philadelphia Street.

'Zombie' Drug Threat Looms Over UK

Kristen Schmidt, a Philadelphia drug worker, emphasises that prevention is key to combating addiction. She warns that the UK must act swiftly to address the root causes of addiction and halt the spread of xylazine on its streets.

The report added the drug's impact is not only health-related but also social, as 'tranq tourists' flock to witness the dire situation of addicts in Philadelphia. This phenomenon underscores the urgent need for effective prevention measures in the UK to avoid a similar fate. Xylazine Crisis in Philadelphia: Flesh Destroying Drug Grips US City, Viral Videos Show People Acting Like ‘Zombies’.

US Warns Britain of Xylazine Aka Tranq Dope Addiction

Experts urge the introduction of simple yet effective measures, such as the availability of xylazine test strips, increased awareness among healthcare providers, and specific toxicology testing for xylazine in relevant cases. These steps are crucial to prevent the escalation of the xylazine epidemic that has already emerged in the USA.

As the UK grapples with this emerging threat, the story of Daniel Cannon, a 32-year-old former cook from North Carolina, serves as a stark warning. Cannon's harrowing experience with xylazine addiction highlights the drug's destructive power, capable of leading users to the brink of death.

