FIR Filed Against Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga Over Congress Party's Tweet on PMCARES Fund

New Delhi, May 21: FIR has been registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on May 11 on PMCARES Fund. The FIR has been registered against the Congress chief for the alleged misleading tweets on PMCARES Fund. According to an ANI update, the FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. The FIR has reportedly been filed by advocate Praveen KV, who is also an advocate. More details on this news are awaited.

Last month during the CWC meeting, Gandhi accused BJP of spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at a time when people are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. She further expressed her concerns about the rising coronavirus numbers in the country. Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP of Spreading 'Virus of Hatred & Communal Bias' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

FIR Filed Against Sonia Gandhi:

FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yxS8JYocvi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Sonia Gandhi had also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to extend the provision of food security for people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. She further suggested a number of measures to fight the food crisis which has been prevailed in the country due to the shutdown. In addition to this, she also highlighted the plight of the migrant workers who have been left jobless due to the lockdown.