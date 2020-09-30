Mangaluru, Sep 30: A fire broke out at the office of a nationalised bank at Hampankatta in the city early on Wednesday, police sources said.

However, no one was injured.

The fire was noticed at around 5.30 in the morning at the main branch of Bank of Baroda here. Fire service personnel who reached the spot put out the flames and prevented large scale damage.

Five air conditioners and a computer in the office were burnt down.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, the sources said.