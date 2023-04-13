Mangaluru, April 13: A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the Chief Minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple. Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP’s First List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls All Set To Be Released, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

CM Basavaraj Bommai Helicopter Incident:

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja.