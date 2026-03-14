Mumbai, March 14: The 162-year-old Flora Fountain, one of Mumbai’s most recognisable Victorian-era landmarks, has officially fallen silent at Hutatma Chowk. Maintenance teams were forced to shut off the water supply this week after a thick layer of green algae overwhelmed the lower basins, clogging the filtration systems and turning the water stagnant. The stoppage of the Grade I heritage structure has drawn concern from residents and heritage enthusiasts, who point to a lack of consistent maintenance at the busy South Mumbai junction.

The issue stems from the accumulation of dust, pollution, and high temperatures, which have accelerated the growth of organic matter within the fountain’s intricate stonework. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed a major restoration of the Portland stone monument in 2019, regular upkeep has reportedly lagged. Without the constant flow of water to oxygenate the basins, the structure has become a breeding ground for moss, necessitating a complete drainage and deep-cleaning process to prevent permanent staining of the historic stone.

Flora Fountain Falls Silent: Clogged Basins and Water Stagnation

The primary reason for the shutdown is the failure of the recirculating water system. Environmental factors, including the intense Mumbai heat and debris from the surrounding Fort area, have led to "eutrophication", a process where algae thrives on nutrients in the water, eventually depleting oxygen and creating a foul odor.

Security guards and local vendors at Hutatma Chowk reported that the water had turned deep green over several days before the pumps were finally deactivated. The presence of algae not only stops the aesthetic flow but also risks the structural integrity of the porous stone if the roots are allowed to penetrate the surface.

Restoration History and Current Maintenance

Flora Fountain underwent a painstaking two-year restoration process that concluded five years ago, involving experts who cleaned decades of cement and paint from the neo-classical sculptures. At that time, modern plumbing was installed to ensure the fountain could run continuously.

However, heritage experts argue that such monuments require weekly biological treatments to prevent algae buildup. The BMC’s heritage department has acknowledged the issue and stated that a specialised cleaning crew will be deployed to scrub the basins and treat the water with anti-fungal agents before the fountain is restarted.

The Impact on Tourism and Heritage

As a centerpiece of Mumbai’s "Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles", a UNESCO World Heritage site, the silence of the fountain is a blow to the city’s tourism appeal. The landmark, which depicts the Roman Goddess Flora, is a major focal point for walking tours and commuters alike.

The fountain was originally built in 1864 to honor Sir Bartle Frere, the Governor of Bombay, and has stood as a symbol of the city's growth for over a century and a half. Visitors currently arriving at the site are greeted by dry basins and scaffolding-ready perimeters rather than the iconic water display.

Flora Fountain is situated in the heart of Hutatma Chowk (Martyr’s Square), a location of immense political and historical significance for Maharashtra. The square commemorates the members of the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti who lost their lives during the movement for a separate state in the 1950s.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).