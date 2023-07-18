Gandhinagar, Jul 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and discussed various deliverables under G20 India Presidency, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks and global debt vulnerabilities.

Both ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr Liu Kun, Finance Minister of China, met on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors #G20FMCBG meeting in Gandhinagar, today. The Ministers discussed #G20 Finance agenda items in context of the… pic.twitter.com/fZH4nN1YQz — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 18, 2023

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India's leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, the finance ministry said in a tweet. "Key discussion items included deliverables under #G20India Presidency, including strengthening #MDBs, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities and #GPFI. Minister Liu Kun also appreciated work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for Strengthening MDBs setup under #G20India Presidency," the tweet said.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman appreciated China's efforts as co-chair of the #SustainableFinance Working Group throughout under the #G20India Presidency," it said. The two-day FMCBG meeting ends later in the day.