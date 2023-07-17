India's Union Finance Minister on July 16 shared a powerful picture showing female representatives of leading world organisations and countries posing for cameras. In the picture, Nirmala Sitharaman is seen with Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director of International Monetary Fund), Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Gita Gopinath (Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund), US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reacted to the photo and called it "very inspiring click". PM Modi tweeted: "Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world's future." PM Narendra Modi Posts ‘Special Selfie’ With Thiru S Manikandan, a Specially-Abled BJP Karyakarta From Erode (See Pics).

PM Modi All Praise for Powerful Photo of Nirmala Sitharaman Posing With Global Women Leaders:

Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world's future. https://t.co/h0A2jlbxO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2023

