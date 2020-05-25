BJP Demands President's Rule in Maharashtra Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane Meets Governor Bhagat SIngh Koshyari (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 25: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on Monday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The BJP leader demanded that President's rule should be imposed in the state in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the state. The saffron party had demanded the same earlier this month. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Tweets Another Video of Dead Body Bag Lying Next to Patients, Says This is From Mumbai's Rajawadi Hospital'.

"The state government has failed miserably. We can see Corona cases increasing every day, the situation of hospitals is worst. So I demanded from the Governor that all Municipal corporation and state-run hospitals to be overtaken by Army," Rane said.

"There has to be a President's Rule in the state. If the government cannot save the lives of people and has failed miserably than why not President's Rule in the state?" he added. Raj Thackeray Demands Uddhav Thackeray Govt to Permit Only Bonafide Migrants from Other States in Maharashtra.

ANI Tweet:

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Narayan Rane met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today and demanded that President's Rule be imposed in the state. pic.twitter.com/3Ava55SMbh — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had suggested the opposition BJP to impose President's rule first in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. "The way these States are handling the crisis is appalling. Instead of playing politics in Maharashtra, the BJP should better ask its governments to improve the situation there,” NCP’s State president Jayant Patil had said.

The number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra crossed 50,000-mark, according to the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The number of COVID-19 individuals in the state rose to 50,231. The death toll has jumped to 1,635, while 14,600 have been cured or discharged.