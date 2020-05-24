BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Tweets Another Video of Dead Body Bag Lying Next to Patients, Says This is From Mumbai's Rajawadi Hospital'

Nitesh Rane tweets video of body bag placed next to patient | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 24: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane tweeted another video of a medical facility where a dead body bag is lying next to patients inside a ward. The horrific visuals comes days after Rane shared on social media similar clips from KEM Hospital and Sion Hospital - both run by the civic body. The footages had drawn severe flak towards the health authorities in Mumbai. Video Shows Dead Bodies Lying Beside Living Patients in Sion Hospital, BMC Orders Probe.

The 140-second clip shared by Rane on Sunday showed a dead body, covered in a plastic bag, kept on bed in a ward where patients were treated. A woman is seen on the bed placed next to the one on which the corpse is placed. The appalling video, he claimed, was recorded at Mumbai's Rajawadi Hospital, which is also run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The video was shared by Rane amidst reports of a likely shortages of beds in Mumbai to treat COVID-19 patients. The Maharashtra government has negotiated with the private hospitals to increase the number of beds which could be assigned for coronavirus cases. In his press briefing today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the capacity has been increased to one lakh.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India due to coronavirus, with the overall count of cases hitting 47,190 on Saturday. The bulk of cases are reported from Mumbai, as the city accounts for over 28,000 of the total numbers. The cumulative death toll has climbed to 1,577.