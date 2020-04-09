Fraud Over Online Delivery of Liquor: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 60,000 to Man Promising to Deliver Wine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

OTP Fraud Alert (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, April 9: In a shocking incident of cyber fraud, a 33-year-old cancer patient was duped of Rs 60,000 after she shared her credit card details and one-time password with a man who promised to deliver alcohol amid the lockdown. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the woman has been undergoing cancer treatment and she informed police that due to severe pain, she often resorts to having wine which helps her relax and have a peaceful sleep at night.

The woman got the phone number of the man who promised to deliver her the wine bottles at her doorstep but demanded the payment first. He induced her into sharing her credit card details and also asked for the OTP, to which she agreed. Soon, 19,000 was charged from her credit card and when the woman confronted the man, he said that there was a glitch and promised to refund the amount for which another OTP was sent to her mobile. Chembur Couple Tries to Order Liquor Online During Coronavirus Shutdown, Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh to Fraudster.

On sharing this password with the man, Rs 41,000 was debited from her account. The woman realised that she was duped and therefore went to the police station in order to file a complaint. In a similar incident, a couple from Chembur got duped of over Rs 1 lakh on March 24. Unable to get alcohol during the shutdown, the couple tried to order online and ended up losing Rs 1.03 lakh.