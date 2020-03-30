Chembur Couple Tries to Order Liquor Online During Coronavirus Shutdown, Loses Over Rs 1 Lakh to Fraudster

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 30: The novel coronavirus lockdown has hard hit drinkers as wine shops are closed in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai since March 20. Amid this, a couple from Chembur got duped of over Rs 1 lakh on March 24. Unable to get alcohol during the shutdown, the couple tried to order online and ended up losing Rs 1.03 lakh, The Times of India reported. Fact Check: Wine Shops Open In Mumbai, Pune and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Know Truth About The Fake Viral Post.

According to the report, the victim found a contact number of the wine shop online. The seller asked them to pay Rs 3000 and saught OTP. After sharing the OTP, Rs 30,000 got deducted from the victim's account. Alcohol Addict Commits Suicide as Kerala liquor Shops Shut Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

In an attempt to get the money back, the victim ended up sharing OTPs six times and lose Rs 1.03 lakh. Meanwhile, a complain has been filed with the Tilak Nagar police station against the fraud.

In a similar case from Navi Mumbai, a Kharghar resident was duped of Rs 51,000 while ordering liquor online. The victim tried to make a payment of Rs 1,260 from his debit card. However, he ended up falling to the fraudulent online process and lost Rs 51,000 in several instalments from his bank account.