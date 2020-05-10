Full List of Train Routes to Resume on May 12 as Indian Railways Set to Partially Restart Booking of Tickets for Passengers

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: The Indian Railways announced on Sunday the partial resumption of regular passenger train services from May 12. From Tuesday, the nodal rail body will restart the operation on 15 major routes. The trains would be making to and fro journey on these destinations after departing from New Delhi. The train tickets could be booked from tomorrow. Indian Railways to Restart Passenger Services From May 12, Trains to Begin From New Delhi, Bookings Only Online Via IRCTC Website.

The bookings for the trains which will be resume operation would be accepted only online, said a statement issued by the Indian Railways. The offline ticket bookings, via counters at Railway stations, would remain closed to avoid gatherings and violation of social-distancing norms.

Check Full List of Train Routes to Resume on May 12

New Delhi-Dibrugarh

New Delhi-Agartala

New Delhi-Howrah

New Delhi-Patna

New Delhi-Bilaspur

New Delhi-Ranchi

New Delhi-Bhubaneswar

New Delhi-Secunderabad

New Delhi-Bengaluru

New Delhi-Chennai

New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi-Madgaon

New Delhi-Mumbai Central

New Delhi-Ahmedabad

Jammu Tawai from Delhi

See Notification Issued by Railways

"Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station," said the statement issued by the government today.

Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the trains, the official notification said, adding that the passengers would have to maintain social-distancing and wear face-covers or masks throughout the journey.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants," the statement added.