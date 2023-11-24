Ghaziabad, November 24: On Wednesday, November 24, two persons were taken into custody on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old man in Ghaziabad's Tila Mor region in Uttar Pradesh. The reason for the brutal murder is said to be the disapproval of the deceased to the relationship of one of the accused with his niece, which caused tension between them. Both the victim and the accused were local residents.

The body of the victim, who has been identified as Satendra, was found by authorities on November 18 in the vicinity of Hindon Air Force Station. According to initial probe, Satendra threatened Akshay Tomar with repercussions if he continued his love affair with his niece, which drove Akshay to devise a plan to assassinate Satendra with his friend Sumit. Ghaziabad: Man Strangles Girlfriend to Death After Argument, Body Found in OYO Hotel Room (Video).

According to Shubham Patel, DCP (Trans-Hindon), Satendra had found out that Akshay had been seeing his niece for the last year. When Akshay paid him a visit at his residence, Satendra issued him a warning. Satendra and Akshay got into a furious quarrel over the matter a few days ago as well.

Satendra allegedly threatened Akshay with severe consequences in public, making him feel embarrassed. The accused decided to kill Satendra and enlisted the help of their mutual friend Sumit, Patel told TOI. Akshay told the police that Tomar, Sumit, and Satendra had organised a party for the evening of November 17. They bided their time till Satendra drank and passed out. Then they carried him on his bike to the Hindon Air Force Station's border wall, where they killed him and then ran away. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Dies After Friend Shoots Firecrackers At Him Using Iron Pipe, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The defendant stabbed Satendra in the throat and shattered a liquor bottle on him. Patel stated that the police had found the bike, fragments of the glass bottle, and the brick used in the crime. The suspects were placed in judicial custody after being charged with murder under IPC Section 302 by the Tila Mor police station.

