Ghaziabad, November 15: Four persons were booked on Monday on charges of killing their pet dog by hanging it outside their house in the Ilaichipur area in Loni in April this year. The six-month-old video shows the gruesome act of killing the pet Doberman was widely shared on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, the cops initiated a probe and found the footage to be authentic. Ghaziabad Shocker: Two Men Hang, Torture Dog to Death, Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral (Disturbing Visuals).

As per the report published in the Times of India, the four accused - Dheeraj Kumar, his son Atul Kumar, and Dheeraj’s two nephews Sumit and Nikhil were booked on a complaint given by one of their neighbours. An FIR was registered against the four accused at Tronica City police station under section 3 and section 11(1)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which deals with cruelty against animals. The accused are currently absconding. Animal Cruelty in Ghaziabad: Dog Hanged to Death by Two Youths, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

In the video, the dog could be seen hanging to a pillar with a chain. Two men then pull the rope tied around its neck in the opposite direction. After struggling for a few seconds, the dog dies. Reportedly, the video was shot by a resident of the area. He kept the video to himself until now but it somehow got leaked online recently. The video received public outrage.

