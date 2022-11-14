Ghaziabad, November 14: In a shocking incident, a dog was hanged to death by two youths in Ghaziabad. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. In the video, two men are seen hanging a dog with the noose. Along with this, they are also holding one end of the rope in their hands, which both are pulling towards them with full force, so that the dog suffocates.

After the incident came to light, the police called the youths seen in the video to the police station for questioning. In the police investigation, it has been found that this case is related to Elaichipur village under Tronica City police station area. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Stray Dog Bites Small Kid in Panchsheel Wellington Society, Residents Stage Protest (Watch Video).

It is being said that the video, which went viral, is about three months old. At the same time, after the matter reached the police, the villagers were scared. They do not want to talk to anyone about this matter. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

The villagers say that the people of the village were troubled by that dog. Then the youths together made a plan to kill him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).