Goa: In a shocking incident, a 16 year old girl attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building after she was kidnapped and allegedly raped by a 31-year-old man in a car. According to a report in TOI, the incident took place on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused and the girl stayed in the same locality and the man had got friendly with the girl. On Wednesday, the man requested the girl to accompany him on a drive. When they went for a drive, the man allegedly raped the minor in the car. After raping her, the accused dropped the survivor near her home and threatened her with dreadful consequences if she told about the incident to anyone The incident took place between 11am and 2pm, police said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Death Penalty for Rape, Murder of a 12-Year-Old Girl in Bahraich

Later, the girl went to a neighbouring building and attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor. Police said people on the ground nearby saw the girl jumping, and they immediately went to her rescue by shifting her to Goa Medical College for treatment.

The police said that the girl has sustained a fracture on her leg and is out of danger. As she was scared at the time, she didn’t divulge the details to her family. Later on Friday she narrated the incident to her brother.

The family later lodged a complaint with the Porvorim police station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the POSCO act and police arrested the accused. Further investigation is under way.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).