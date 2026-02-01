New Delhi, February 1: Gold prices in India remained largely steady with a mild upward bias on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after easing from record highs a day earlier. Domestic rates for 24-carat and 22-carat gold saw limited recovery amid subdued weekend demand and stable global cues. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

As per market data, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading in the range of INR 1,66,200 to INR 1,69,500 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering between INR 1,52,200 and INR 1,55,300 per 10 grams across major Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, January 31, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market experts say prices are consolidating after last week’s sharp rally, with buyers remaining cautious at elevated levels. While short-term fluctuations may continue, analysts maintain a positive medium-to-long-term outlook for gold, supported by global economic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. Silver, Gold Prices Plummet as Aggressive Profit Booking Triggers Sharp Correction After Historic Rally.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 1, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Mumbai INR 1,55,300 INR 1,69,500 Chennai INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Kolkata INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Bengaluru INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Hyderabad INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Ahmedabad INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Jaipur INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Lucknow INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Bhopal INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Srinagar INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Jodhpur INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Noida INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Ghaziabad INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200 Gurugram INR 1,52,240 INR 1,66,200

(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on February 1, 2026.)

Across India, both 22-carat gold commonly used for jewellery and 24-carat pure gold continued to trade near record levels, despite recent volatility. Analysts note that gold prices remain sensitive to global developments, currency movements, and investor risk appetite, with any fresh macroeconomic or geopolitical trigger likely to influence the next directional move.

