Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Summons Top Police Officials, Orders Strict Action After Businessman Shot Dead in Patna

On Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar convened a meeting at the Sankalp office, 01 Anne Marg, summoning the DGP and ADG Headquarters along with senior police officers. He issued clear directives that there should be no laxity in controlling crime.

News IANS| Jul 05, 2025 02:21 PM IST
    Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Summons Top Police Officials, Orders Strict Action After Businessman Shot Dead in Patna
    Businessman Gopal Khemka Shot Dead in Patna (Photo Credits: PTI)

    Patna, July 5: In the wake of the murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna on Friday night, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar swung into action on Saturday and held a high-level law and order review meeting with top police officials and directed strict measures for crime control in the state. On Saturday, Nitish Kumar convened a meeting at the Sankalp office, 01 Anne Marg, summoning the DGP and ADG Headquarters along with senior police officers. He issued clear directives that there should be no laxity in controlling crime.

    He warned that strict action would be taken against officials and personnel showing negligence, and investigation of criminal incidents should be completed promptly to ensure swift punishment for culprits. During the meeting, DGP Vinay Kumar briefed the CM on the crime control measures and the Khemka incident. Gopal Khemka Shot Dead: Patna Businessman Killed Near Hotel Panash in Shocking Late-Night Attack, Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

    Nitish Kumar took detailed information about the attack and instructed that the culprits should be identified and strict action taken against them without any discrimination. He further said that if there was any conspiracy behind the incident, it must be fully probed.

    According to an official of the CMO, “Law and order is the top priority of the government. Whoever commits a crime should not be spared under any circumstances.” He emphasised the need for the police and administration to work with full alertness to maintain law and order across Bihar. Gopal Khemka Shot Dead in Bihar: Prominent Businessman Gunned Down by Bike-Borne Assailant Near His Residence in Patna (Watch Video).

    On Friday night, Gopal Khemka, owner of Magadh Hospital, was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan area. The incident occurred around 11:40 P.M. near Panache Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan area, one of Patna’s posh localities, as Khemka was stepping out of his car near his residence.

    This incident has triggered political outrage and raised concerns over the state’s law and order ahead of the October-November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The incident led Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav to question the government’s “good governance” claims, calling it “jungle raj”.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2025 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

