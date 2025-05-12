Noida, May 12: A man in Greater Noida has been booked for animal cruelty and arrested after a video of him dragging a dog tied to an auto went viral, police said on Monday. They said Nitin, a resident of Dadha village under Kasna police station limits, was arrested on Sunday. Captured by a passerby, the video of a dog tied to the auto and being dragged for several metres had sparked an outrage online, with dog lovers expressing anger against the owner for negligence and demanding action against him. Animal Cruelty in Greater Noida: Man Ties Dog to Autorickshaw, Drags It Through Streets; Police Respond After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Kasna station in-charge Dharmendra Shukla told PTI, "The dog's owner Nitin was identified from the video. He has been booked under sections pertaining to animal cruelty and arrested on Sunday." He said the accused told police that he was taking the dog in an auto, but it fell out of the vehicle and he was unaware about it.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना कासना पुलिस द्वारा वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी अभियुक्त नितिन पुत्र अमरपाल हूण निवासी डाढ़ा को गिरफ्तार करके विधिक कार्रवाई की गई । pic.twitter.com/IfGuYpWpS5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 11, 2025

"The dog is in a stable condition. It is fine now," said Shukla. Noida-based activist Anuradha Mishra said that strict punishment should be given in dog cruelty cases, because such cases are on the rise.