In a shocking incident of animal cruelty in Dadha village, Greater Noida, a man was filmed dragging a dog tied to the back of an autorickshaw. The disturbing video, which went viral on May 12, shows the stray dog initially struggling to keep up but eventually losing balance and being dragged along the street. The Uttar Pradesh police swiftly responded, with the Kasna Police Station registering a case and arresting the accused, Nitin, a resident of Dhada village. Animal Cruelty in Greater Noida: Man Drags German Shepherd for 3 Kms by His Car for Barking at His Child in Nai Basti Area, Arrested (See Pic and Video).

Man Arrested After Dragging Dog Behind an Autorickshaw

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना कासना पुलिस द्वारा वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आरोपी अभियुक्त नितिन पुत्र अमरपाल हूण निवासी डाढ़ा को गिरफ्तार करके विधिक कार्रवाई की गई । pic.twitter.com/IfGuYpWpS5 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 11, 2025

