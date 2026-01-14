Noida, January 14: Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for the alleged murder of a 27-year-old woman in Greater Noida. The suspect, identified as Ankit, was apprehended on Tuesday, January 13, following an investigation into the victim's death. The police believe the motive was rooted in the victim’s refusal to accept a marriage proposal from the accused.

The incident occurred in the Surajpur area, where the woman’s body was discovered earlier this week. According to police reports, Ankit had been an acquaintance with the victim for several months and had reportedly been pressuring her to marry him. The investigation suggests that the situation escalated into violence when the woman made it clear that she was not interested in a relationship. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Strangled to Death for Rejecting Proposal in Greater Noida

The victim, who worked at a local private firm, was reported missing by her family after she failed to return home from work. During the search, her body was found in a secluded area with marks indicating she had been strangled.

Police quickly identified Ankit as a person of interest based on call records and statements from the victim's friends, who mentioned his persistent unwanted advances. Upon his arrest, officials stated that the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that he was angered by her repeated rejections. Greater Noida Shocker: Trainee Doctor Dies by Suicide After Jumping From High-Rise in Gaur City 14th Avenue.

Senior police officials confirmed that a team from the Surajpur police station tracked Ankit to his residence using electronic surveillance. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that he had met the victim under the pretext of a final conversation before attacking her. "The accused was obsessed with the victim and could not handle her refusal," a police spokesperson said. "He has been charged under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and has been sent to judicial custody."

