Surat, November 14: In a shocking incident, a man was killed in a fight over parking in Gujarat’s Surat district on Friday. The deceased, Sunil Santal Gupta, was a drive of a milk van. The incident took place at Sumul dairy in the Mahidharpura area of the district on Friday evening. The accused has been identified as Ravi Raghusharan Shukla. The police registered a case of murder against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion of Affair in Chembur, Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, a complaint was filed against the accused by the deceased’s brother Suresh. Sunil’s younger brother called Suresh and told him that Shukla had stabbed their brother in the chest during a fight over a parking dispute. After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

On the basis of Suresh’s complaint, the police have booked Shula on the charges of murder. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Till now, there are no reports of any arrest in the matter. Sunil was a resident of the Katargam area. He was working as a driver of a vehicle van of one Manish Shah. Notably, on Saturday, workers of Sumul dairy staged a demonstration on the campus over rising safety issues. Security had been tightened at the dairy to avoid any untoward incident.

