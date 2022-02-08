Surat, February 8: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed by her 22-year-old wife at her parents' house in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday. The accused has been identified as Harishchandra Nishad. He reportedly stabbed his wife, Kiran, multiple times in the neck and private parts. The incident took place in the Kim village of the district. Nishad is a native of Uttar Pradesh. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Wife After She Gives Birth to Baby Girl.

According to a report published in The Times of India, The couple got married in May 2021, and they shifted to Kim village and started living with the deceased's parents three months ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that the marital dispute between Nishad and Kiran led to latter's murder.

The accused is a painter by profession. After committing the crime, Nishad fled from the spot. Kiran's father, Kamlesh Gaud, lodged a complaint against the accused. As per the report, At around 12:30 am on Monday, Gaud woke up and saw his daughter cleaning utensils in the backyard of the house. However, he went to sleep again. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Chincholi Taluk of Kalaburagi District.

Gaud reportedly woke up again at around 4 am. to go to the washroom. However, he found Nishad standing in the backyard. Gaud asked him the reason for waking up so early. Nishad told Gaud that he had to go to work and left the house on his bicycle. When Gaud was going back to sleep, he noticed that the kitchen door was locked from outside.

The woman's father became suspicious. He then went to the kitchen, but Kiran didn't reply in spite of being repeatedly called by her father. Gaud then alerted his neighbours. They rushed to the spot and opened their mobile phone torches to figure out the issue. They saw Kiran lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

