Valsad, August 22: A video clip of BJP's sitting MLA in Valsad showing his heated argument with police and threatening them during the Ganesh Utsav procession has gone viral. In the video clip, BJP MLA Bharat Patel can be seen threatening police, "Aa jo, hu jo kahu to hamna Hullad thay (If I tell them, there will be violence)."

"The incident happened Sunday evening when a group from the Aahir community, who had organised Ganesh Utsav procession, was stopped by the police. The police took away the mobile phones of the organisers and the laptop of the DJ player. Before the situation could get worse, I reached there and asked the police to return the mobile phones and laptop. It was during this course that I had an argument with the police. But I did not threaten police of any violence, police are spreading lies against me," said BJP MLA Bharat Patel from Valsad in defence. Gujarat: 25, Including BJP MLA Held for Gambling, Police Seize Rs 5.81 Lakh Cash and Eight Vehicles.

In the said video clip, MLA Bharat Patel can be seen scolding police personnel, who had stopped the procession, and when Police Inspector of the area D.M. Dhol reaches and tries to calm the MLA, Patel can be heard saying, "We have cooperated when the Tazia procession when it was organised, why are you harassing Hindus,. In the video, the police officer is seen requesting the MLA to help in controlling the situation, then the MLA says "it is your duty, I will be part of the Ganesh procession next time, try to arrest me... If I tell them, there will be violence."

Patel while speaking to IANS said there was a very lengthy process to get the permission for religious procession, for this police seeks opinion of magistrate, nagar palika Chief Officer and only after that the permission is granted. This needs to be eased and there should be one window for this. He refuted that he threatened violence and blamed police for false allegations against him. Police Inspector Dhol told to IANS that he was discussing the issue with senior officers and so could not comment.

