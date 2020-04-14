Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Had Met CM Vijay Rupani Today

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gandhinagar, April 14: A Congress legislator from Gujarat's Jamalpur Khadia, a part of coronavirus hotspot in Ahmedabad, was found to be positive for the dreaded virus on Tuesday. Significantly, Imran Khedawala had met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday afternoon regarding the outbreak. As more and more positive cases are emerging from Ahmedabad's hotspot or cluster areas in the fortified area, health authorities have intensified the surveillance and testing in these areas. The state government on Tuesday even imposed a week-long curfew in the area.

There are six areas from the fortified city which are come under the hotspot - Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside the fortified city, is also under the curfew. Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video).

Due to the intensity of more and more positive cases cropping up in these areas, the local legislators are trying their best to convince the people to co-operate with the health authorities for the surveillance and testing.

Khedawala was also in touch with the people in his constituency, trying to convince people to cooperate. As an outcome of the surveillance and testing, he on Tuesday was found to be Corona positive according to sources. After the detection, he was rushed to the SVP hospital and admitted.

Apart from Rupani, Khedawala had also met Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja. According to sources, the meetings took place while maintaining the social distancing. Khedawala had also interacted with the media thereafter.