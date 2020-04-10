Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video)

Masala Jayaram (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bengaluru, April 10: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) MLA from Karnataka’s Turuvekere constituency Masala Jayaram celebrated his birthday lavishly, reported Times Now. Flouting all the norms of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Masala Jayaram organised a birthday party and made a mockery of social distancing. Around 100 people attended the party. India's COVID-19 Toll Jumps to 6,761 With 896 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Sharpest Increase So Far.

According to reports, the BJP lawmaker also served biryani in his party. Most of the people of his constituency reportedly came to wish him. During the lockdown, the Centre has banned the non-essential movement, including public gathering and instructed the people to stay inside their homes. During this period, the BJP MLA has risked the lives of people of his constituency by organising the party. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Video of Masala Jayaram Celebrating His Birthday:

#Breaking | Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram 'lavishly' celebrated his birthday amid the lockdown. Over 100 people attended the function. Details by TIMES NOW's Deepak. pic.twitter.com/lJpOL3DvOX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 10, 2020

In Karnataka, 197 people have been tested positive for coronavirus until now. Six people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Currently, there are 161 active cases in the state as 30 people have recovered. Meanwhile, on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in India surged by 896 in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 6,761 people have been tested positive in India. The death toll also reached 206. A total of 515 patients have recovered so far. Globally, the number of positive cases crossed one million. In the USA alone, close to five lakh people have been tested positive until now. Meanwhile, the maximum number of deaths were reported in Italy.