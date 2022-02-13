Ahmedabad, February 13: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 14-yer-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by three men In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district. The three accused are friends of the girl’s uncle. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s family. The accused were arrested by the police on Thursday. The three men managed to kidnap the minor girl easily as they were known to her family. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old School Teacher Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Chatrinaka, Arrested.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Patel, Ragesh Dhanani, and Dhruvik. They work in a private company. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused used to visit the girl’s home frequently and one day, sensing an opportunity, they raped the girl. After the incident, Dhanani used to blackmail the girl and pressurized her to establish a physical relationship with him.

Dhanai even threatened the girl that he would defame her if she did not agree to his demands. As per the report, one day, when the girl was on her way to her tuition class, the three accused kidnapped the girl in a car and gangraped her inside the vehicle. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family. The complaint was lodged in the matter on Wednesday. After getting the complaint, the police swung into action. The accused were arrested on Thursday and were sent to judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).