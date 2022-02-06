Hyderabad, February 6: A school teacher allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad on Saturday. The minor girl is a class four student. The incident took place in Chatrinaka. A complaint was registered in the matter. After receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the 35-year-old accused. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl reached the school at around 8 am on Saturday. Notably, the other students of the class were yet to come. The girl was reportedly alone in the class. They allegedly tried to remove her clothes. However, when the girl protested and started screaming, the accused beat her up.

“When the student was alone in the classroom, the accused tried to remove her clothes. When the girl began screaming, the victim was allegedly beaten up by the accused. The other staff members of the school later rescued the girl,” reported the media house quoting Chatrinaka inspector Syed Abdul Khader as saying. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl From Ratlam Raped By Man On Pretext Of Marrying Her In Banswara; Case Registered.

The school authorities informed the girl’s father about the incident. He then lodged the police complaint. The accused was taken into custody. He was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the police, the accused looked as if he was mentally disturbed. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

