Surat, February 16: A shocking case has come to the fore from Rajkot district where a man allegedly killed the boyfriend of his sister because he did not approve of their relationship. The accused later dumped the body on a farm to make it appear as if the man had died of illness. The accused was later arrested and produced before the court. Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Accused Sahil Gehlot Erased Victim’s Data and WhatsApp Chats; Crime Branch Examining CCTV Footage.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Chetan Chavda. The shocking incident took place on February 11 when the deceased had gone to their farm to look after the livestock as his mother was away. The accused got to know about the victim's whereabouts and strangled him to death. The incident came to light when a few friends of the deceased went to meet him. Chavda was lying but his friends noticed that he was not breathing. They rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. Gujarat Shocker: Friend Stabs Youth to Death Over Love Interest in Vadodara, Arrested.

The complaint was filed by Chavda's mother, Madhu. In her complaint, she alleged that her son was in a relationship with Varsha. Her family had problems with their relationship. Her brothers on many occasions picked up fights with Chavda. Based on the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

