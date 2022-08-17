Panchmahal, August 17: A shocking incident has come to light from the Ghoghamba district where a 4-year-old boy was killed by a wild leopard in Malu Village on Monday night. The boy's severed body with a separated head was found near the village, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased boy was identified as Amit Rathwa. Reportedly, Amit had come to visit his maternal grandfather on Friday. Unfortunately, they forgot to lock the door on the night of Monday. The leopard entered their house at around 1 am and attacked the boy. Gujarat: Leopard Mauls 3-Year-Old Girl to Death in Amreli.

The family raised the alarm to scare off the leopard but the wildcat had already dragged him away at a distance. After searching for several hours, the boy's body was recovered with his head separated outside the village.

