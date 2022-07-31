Amreli, July 31: A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said Sunday. The incident took place at Jeera village late night on Saturday, in which the leopard dragged and killed the girl. Her half-eaten body parts were recovered later, the official said.

"Her mortal remains were found at some distance from the place where the leopard had dragged her. Efforts are on to nab the animal," he said. Two weeks ago, a one-year-old daughter of a farm labourer was similarly killed by a leopard in the same village. Leopard Mauls 10-Year-Old Boy to Death in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni District.

Amreli district has reported some incidents of leopard attack in the past few weeks. On July 23, a man was attacked and injured by a leopard at Vadli village in Jafrabad taluka of the district. On the same day, an elderly woman injured in Nageshree village of the same taluka.