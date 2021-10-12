Ahmedabad, October 12: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her online friend in Gujarat’s capital city raped Ahmedabad. The woman is a teacher at a private school. A complaint was filed by the rape survivor with the Ghatlodia police. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Rupesh Patel. He is a resident of the Vastral locality in Ahmedabad. The accused was arrested on Monday.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman became friends with the accused eight months ago through Facebook. Both shared their phone numbers and started chatting. Patel allegedly asked the woman to have a relationship with him. However, after the woman refused him, he got angry and asked her to meet him. The woman agreed to meet the accused. Dalit Woman Gang-raped in UP's Jewar, 1 Arrested; BSP, Cong Demand Action.

The woman in the police complaint alleged that, when she met the accused, he abducted her and raped her at a commercial complex in Vastral. She further claimed that Patel dropped her near her house after committing the crime. On the basis of the complaint, the police launched a search operation and nabbed the accused. Patel was presented before the court on Monday. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Blackmailed And Raped Repeatedly For Past One Year By Two Men in Halvad; Case Registered.

In the second incident of sexual assault against women in Ahmedabad, a 20-year-old was allegedly raped by her husband’s contractor. As per the media report, the woman was from Ranip. She was allegedly confined and raped by the accused. The incident took place on September 11. The accused, Ramu Munia, is her husband’s supervisor. The woman’s husband drove a garbage collection vehicle for AMC. The accused raped the 20-year-old woman with the help of his female friend. A complaint was filed against Munia.

