Morbi, September 27: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two men for the past one year in Halvad town of Gujarat’s Morbi district. The accused reported blackmailed the 17-year-old girl with her private photos and videos. They even threatened her to upload them on social media. The matter surfaced recently after the girl approached the police. The girl is a class 12 student. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

The accused have been identified as Jayesh Kanjariya and Mehul Hadiyal. According to a report published in The Times of Inda, Kanjariya first developed a friendship with the minor girl and started meeting her. Later, Hadiyal also joined them. Hadiyal then took private photos and videos of the girl. The accused blacked the girl with her intimate photos and even threatened to kill her brother if she did not accept their demands.

The girl went into depression for the past few days and became uncommunicative at home. Due to her condition, her parents became worried and asked her about the reason why she was depressed. Upon insisting, the girl revealed her ordeal. The two men have been booked on the charge of rape. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Deprived of Sex by Husband, Beaten and Abandoned Months After Marriage in Danilimda.

“The family brought the girl to the police station, and based on her statement, we have booked the two men for rape and blackmail,” reported the media house quoting PA Dekivadiya, inspector of Halvad police station. The police have started an investigation into the matter. The two accused are yet to be arrested. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab them.

