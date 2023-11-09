Surat, November 9: A 17-year-old girl who had visited the Javed Habib Salon on Sunday, November 5, was allegedly molested by a 24-year-old male beautician, who has now been taken into custody. Shahrukh, also known as Mohammad Riyaz Hasamtuallah Shah, is suspected of molesting the girl, according to Vesu police. The accused has been charged under Section 354A (1)(1) of the IPC and pertinent Pocso Act parts.

The incident took place when the girl and her mother went to the salon. The victim reportedly wanted a facial treatment after having done with her haircut. She was shown to another cabin by the male beautician. He began improperly groping her during the facial, to which she complained, and he apologised.

The accused, despite his first attempts to dismiss it as an error, persisted in his actions until the girl stormed out of the cabin. She narrated the about the incident to her mother, and both of them left the salon soon after. The family chose to report the crime to the Vesu police, who responded quickly and apprehended all three of the male beauticians while the daughter identified the molestation suspect.

The police added, "We have detained the individual right away and conducted his identity parade in front of the executive magistrate." Shah is reportedly a native of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. For the past few months, he has been employed at the Javed Habib Salon in the Shiv Kartik Enclave on VIP Road. Meanwhile, the police officials have applauded the victim for reporting the matter and filing the complaint while also assuring needed assistance.

