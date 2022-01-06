Jawed Habib is a renowned hairstylist and runs the brand Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd. In fact, it is the largest retail chain of hair salons in the country. A video of him has taken internet by storm. Jawed Habib is seen conducting a seminar and during the session, he invited a woman named Pooja Gupta on stage and is seen prepping her to give a haircut. But all were shocked to watch what he did next. Jaweb Habib was seen spitting on the woman’s hair and further states, ‘iss thook me jaan hai’. A video of this lady has surfaced online in which she mentioned how disgusted she felt and would never ever visit Habib’s salon to get a haircut.

Jawed Habib’s Viral Video

For those who goes to Javed Habib's saloon pic.twitter.com/dblHxHUBkw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 5, 2022

Pooja Gupta’s Reaction

Famous hairstylist-businessman Javed Habib spit in a woman's hair while doing her hair as a joke. We all saw the video Now listen to the woman's reaction. She says he called her from audience but went on to do that, making her feel disgustedpic.twitter.com/8vQkFXpPWS — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) January 6, 2022

