A boy group member reportedly had sexually molested a former member of his own group since they were trainees. Prosecutors demand that the former idol member sentenced to three years in prison, have his identity revealed, be forced to undergo sexual education training and have restrictions placed on his work for five years. Creed III Star Jonathan Majors Arrested in New York Over Assault and Harassment Charges.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Male Idol Is Alleged To Have Sexually Molested His Former Member Since They Were Traineeshttps://t.co/l1CHCUKEpf — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)