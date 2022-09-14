Ahmedabad, September 14: Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said. The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus here.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said the incident will be probed and action against responsible builders will be taken. Hitesh Barot, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman told the media that all aspects of safety measures will be investigated, and if the builder was found responsible, suitable action will be taken against him or the company. The police were also carrying out the investigation parallely.