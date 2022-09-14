New Delhi, September 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and announced Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when the minibus on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.

"The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed in a tweet. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 9 Killed, 27 Injured After Minibus Falls Into Gorge in Poonch.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief and said the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch was 'deeply distressing' and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Earlier in the day, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences and assured relief to the families of the deceased and the persons injured in the accident. Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon." Cyrus Mistry Accident: Mercedes Experts From Hong Kong Reach Mumbai to Inspect Crashed Car.

He also assured an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the 26 injured people who have been evacuated to the Mandi hospital. Sinha has also directed the Police and Civil authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)