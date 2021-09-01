Panchmahal, September 1: A woman in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat ended her life on Tuesday after she saw her son hanging from a tree. The incident took place in the Mithali village of the district's Shehra taluka. The woman took the extreme step as her son died by suicide after she scolded him. The woman's body was found hanging from a tree, while his son's body was lying under it. Bengaluru Woman Ends Life by Hanging Self at Home After Friends Fail To Return Rs 9 Lakh.

The deceased have been identified as Lalita Pateliya and her 15-year-old son Manhar. According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman reprimanded her son when her husband was not at home. Manhar's father had gone to a nearby village. Lalita allegedly hit Manhar with a slipper also. In the evening, Manhar's father came home, he wanted to go out and search for the boy, but Lalita told him that their son would come home on his own.

As per the TOI report, the woman found her son hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning when she went to the fields. "Prima facie it seems that she brought down the body of her son from the tree. She may have then hung herself from the tree to end her life," reported the media house quoting Shehra police inspector Nitin Chaudhary as saying. Ludhiana Farmer Allegedly Kills Self, Suicide Note With Two Handwritings Found.

The bodies were sent for postmortem. In the postmortem report, itv was found that the cause of death was due to hanging. The woman's family demanded a probe into the incident. The police have launched an investigation.

