Bengaluru, August 20: A tragic incident has been reported in Karnataka where a 55-year-old woman ended her life after her friends failed to return Rs 9 lakh to her. Reports inform that the deceased, G Jayalakshmi, died by suicide at her home on Thimmaiah Road, Bharathi Nagar, on Tuesday. As per a report by TOI, the son of the deceased named Harish Kumar alleged that his mother hanged herself due to harassment by her friends over financial issues.

The man told cops that his mother’s friend Merina and her relatives, Mery Stella and Appu, had borrowed Rs 9 lakh from her. His mother had asked them to return the money, to which the trio promised to do so by August 16. However, they failed to give the money back to her. Depressed Ludhiana Teacher Ends Life by Setting Herself Ablaze, Leaves Suicide Note Asking Mother for ‘Forgiveness’.

Kumar said his mother was upset by the behavior of her friends and the constant delay in giving back the money. Frustrated by all of it, the woman hanged herself the next day. As soon as the incident was reported, police launched an investigation into the case. The TOI report states that the trio has been booked for abetment to suicide.

